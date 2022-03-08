Terror prep first LP w/ Todd Jones (Nails) in 17 years, share song ft. Corpsegrinder (ltd vinyl here)

We've teamed with Terror on an exclusive "royal blue & blue jay quad" vinyl variant of their new album, limited to 300 copies. Pre-order yours while they last.

Hardcore veterans Terror have announced their eighth album, Pain Into Power, due May 6 via Pure Noise. It's their first new album to feature original guitarist Todd Jones (who went on to front Nails) since their 2004 debut LP, and it follows their reunion with Todd on last year's live-in-studio album that revisited early material. Todd produced the album, and Matt Hyde (who worked on Terror's Keepers of the Faith) engineered and mixed. We've teamed with the band on an exclusive "royal blue & blue jay quad" vinyl variant, that's up for pre-order now. That's a mock-up above.

"Todd is super intense and focused and analyzes all angles of songs and band situations," vocalist Scott Vogel said. "Sometimes I think he might know more about Terror than I do! Watching him create songs is inspiring because he was so invested in this album. And that was what we needed because Terror has done this so many times."

"Todd’s whole approach to, and vision for, this record was to make it just full-on aggression from the minute it starts to the minute it ends," Scott continues. "That goes back to our first EP, Lowest Of The Low, which Todd was writing on. This album is maybe even more turned-up, even faster, even more abrasive. Terror post-Todd has stayed the course along that aggressive, hard-hitting, fast, in-your-face hardcore that doesn’t stray from the path too much–but he really wanted this one to be straight insanity that doesn’t let up."

The first single is "Can't Help But Hate," a rager featuring guest vocals by Cannibal Corpse frontman (and solo artist) Corpsegrinder. "This song is a fusion of Jordan [Posner] and Todd Jones' riffs," Scott continues. "Pushed forward by possibly the fastest drumming Terror has ever had. Lyrics that everyone can easily relate to while living in a world crashing deeper into insanity day after day. And of course the addition of Corpsegrinder's vocals makes this minute and twenty six second track super unique for Terror's eighth LP."

Pain Into Power also features guest vocals from Todd Jones, Year of the Knife's Madison Watkins, and Initiate's Crystal Pak. Stream the new song and view the full tracklist below.

For more Scott Vogel, his band Serpents of Shiva's long-shelved debut 7" is available now on limited-to-200 maroon-in-clear vinyl, and his reunited pre-Terror band Buried Alive have upcoming Northeast shows.

Tracklist

1. Pain Into Power

2. Unashamed (ft. Madison Watkins & Crystal Pak)

3. Boundless Contempt

4. Outside The Lies

5. One Thousand Lies

6. Can’t Let It Go

7. Can’t Help But Hate (ft. Corpsegrinder)

8. The Hardest Truth (ft. Todd Jones)

9. On The Verge of Violence

10. Prepare For The Worst

11. Dead At Birth

Terror -- 2022 Tour Dates

05/29 Arlington, TX @ So What Festival

06/17-18 Koulu, Finland @ Metal Capital Festival

06/19 Saarbrucken, Germany @ Reality Bites Festival

06/24 Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Festival

06/25 Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera On Air Festival

06/26 Clisson, France @ Hellfest

09/08-11 Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

10/07 Stuttgart, Germany @ Im Wizemann (Halle)*

10/08 Köln, Germany @ Live Music Hall *

10/09 Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Dynamo *

10/11 Paris, France @ La Machine de Moulin Rouge *

10/13 Lyon, France @ Le Ninkasi Kao *

10/15 Vienna, Austria @ Simm City *

10/16 Prague, Czech Republic @ Meet Factory *

10/17 Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra *

10/18 Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk *

10/19 Nuremberg, Germany @ Lowensaal *

10/20 Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys *

10/21 Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle *

10/22 Leipzig @ Felsenkeller *

10/23 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schalchthof *

* w/ Lionheart