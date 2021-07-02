Terror reunite with Todd Jones (Nails) on new live-in-studio LP (exclusive gold vinyl pre-order)

Pre-order our "cloudy gold" vinyl variant of Terror's 'Trapped In A World,' limited to 200 copies.

Earlier this year, LA hardcore lifers Terror released Trapped In A World, a live-in-studio album that reunited them with original guitarist Todd Jones (who went on to front Nails) and found them revisiting songs from their 2003 debut EP Lowest of the Low (Bridge 9) and their 2004 debut album One with the Underdogs (Trustkill). It serves as a precursor to the band's next album, which will be produced by Todd Jones.

The album is now getting a new vinyl pressing via WAR Records, and we've teamed up with the band and label on an exclusive "cloudy gold" vinyl variant, limited to just 200 copies. Pre-order yours while they last.

As for the upcoming album, vocalist Scott Vogel said, "As the world locked down and terror went on a full pause with the pandemic hitting the USA hard, somehow this created a perfect opportunity with [drummer] Nick [Jett], Todd, and myself to start writing Terror songs twenty years after we started this band. Of course, all the other members are involved in this process, but with travel restrictions and us being so spread-out location-wise, a lot of weekends the three of us were just getting in a room and creating new terror songs and it’s been a pretty insane experience. Todd is a deep-thinking maniac that can write hardcore songs like no one I have seen before, and the three of us fell right back into our early mindset and the energy and aggression felt just like it did on day one."

Todd adds, "Got together with the Terror crew (in a creative sense), for the first time since recording One With The Underdogs. The ideas, guitars, lyrics/vocals, songs came pouring out. Locked in with Nick and Scott as if it hasn’t been sixteen years since we played together. There’s no shortage of songwriters in Terror and the stuff we’ve collectively come up with so far… I can’t stop listening to these tracks. Magic via musical chemistry. It’s our aim to deliver to you a visceral and explosive hardcore record and I really hope you enjoy it."

Stay tuned for the new album.