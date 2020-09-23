Terry Hall & Noel Gallagher guest on Le Volume Courbe’s new EP (stream a track)

Le Volume Courbe, aka Charlotte Marionneau whose music you may have recently heard in Killing Eve, is gearing up to release her first new album in five years. It's coming out in the form of three EPs, the first of which is called Fourteen Years and will be out November 13 via Honest Jons Records.

Marionneau, who notably spent the last few years in Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds as the group's scissors player, found the urge to start making music again after receiving some terrible news -- that she had been diagnosed with cancer. “It became like a vital thing," she said.

The EP features three Courbe originals and a cover of Daniel Johnston's "Mind Contorted," featuring vocals from The Specials' Terry Hall and guitar from Noel Gallagher. While she hasn't shared that cover, you can listen to Fourteen Years' title track which puts a jazzy spin on a Velvet Underground-style strummer. It's pretty terrific and you can watch the video, directed by Spencer Bewley, below.

LVC's last album was 2015's I Wish Dee Dee Ramone Was Here With Me. Her debut, 2005's I Killed My Best Friend, featured appearances from My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields and Mazzy Star's Hope Sandoval. You can listen to that below as well.

TRACKLIST

1. Fourteen Years

2. Mind Contorted

3. M.R.I. Song

4. Planet Ping Pong