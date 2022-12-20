Terry Hall remembered by Elvis Costello, Jane Wiedlin, RATM, Billy Bragg, Sleaford Mods & more

Terry Hall of The Specials and Fun Boy Three died on Sunday, December 18 but the news didn't break till late Monday afternoon. Tributes from friends, fellow musicians and famous fans have been pouring in via social media.

Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go's, who co-wrote "Our Lips Are Sealed" with Hall, wrote, "Gutted to hear of the passing of #terryhall. He was a lovely, sensitive, talented and unique person. Our extremely brief romance resulted in the song Our Lips Are Sealed, which will forever tie us together in music history. Terrible news to hear this."

Elvis Costello, who produced The Specials' classic debut album, wrote, "Sad to receive the news of Terry Hall’s passing last night from Lynval Golding. Terry’s voice was the perfect instrument for the true and necessary songs on 'The Specials.' That honesty is heard in so many of his songs in joy and sorrow. My condolences to his family and friends."

Among the others who have shared kind words and remembrances: Belinda Carlisle, Boy George, Rage Against the Machine, Dexy's Midnight Runners, Billy Bragg, Squeeze's Chris Difford, The Sleaford Mods, Ted Leo Lush's Miki Berenyi, Saint Etienne's Bob Stanley, Less Than Jake, The Brian Jonestown Massacre's Anton Newcombe, Matt Sharp (Weezer, The Rentals), Geoff Barrow (Portishead, Beak>), The Charlatans' Tim Burgess, former Cure member Lol Tolhurst, The Mountain Goats, Michael McKean, Jon Cryer, Mark McGrath, Frank Turner, Catbite, Shepard Fairey, director Tim Pope, and more. Read those below.

