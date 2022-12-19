Terry Hall (The Specials, Fun Boy Three), dead at 63

Terry Hall, singer for The Specials, Fun Boy Three, and The Colorfield, has died at age 63. The sad news comes via The Specials' socials, where they wrote, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced."

"Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls," the Specials continued. "His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words… 'Love Love Love.'"

Terry Hall is best known for The Specials, the group who led the Two-Tone ska revival in the late-'70s, but he continued to make great music after they broke up: first with Fun Boy Three that also featured Specials bandmates Neville Staple and Lynval Golding, then jazzy pop combo The Colourfield. Terry also co-wrote "Our Lips Are Sealed" with The Go-Go's Jane Wiedlin, and both The Go-Go's and Fun Boy Three released version of the song (both were a hit in the UK). Hall also released a number of solo albums over the years, and collaborated with Tricky, The Lightning Seeds, Gorillaz, Sinead O'Connor and more.

Neville Staple wrote, "I was deeply saddened to hear about Terry Hall's passing on Sunday. @SugaryStaple was called as we arrived in Egypt. We knew Terry had been unwell but didn't realise how serious until recently. We had only just confirmed some 2023 joint music agreements together. This has hit me hard and must be extremely difficult for Terry's wife and family. Sugary and I, extend our heartfelt condolences to them all at this extremely difficult time. In the music World, people have many ups and downs, but I will hang onto the great memories of Terry and I, making history fronting The Specials and Fun Boy three together. Rest easy Terry Hall."

Rest in Peace, Terry. Thanks for the music.