Tess Roby’s synthpop band Dawn to Dawn prep debut album (stream 4 songs)

Montreal synth artist Tess Roby, who released Ideas of Space earlier this year, is also one third of Dawn to Dawn, alongside Adam Ohr and Patrick Lee. The three met in 2018, bonded over music, and were soon working on music together at Lee's Mile End studio.

Having released a few tracks over the last two years, Dawn to Dawn have now announced their debut album, Postcards From The Sun To The Moon, which will be out October 6 via Roby's SSURROUNDSS label.

Dawn to Dawn are a little more overtly dancy than Tess' solo records tend to be, while still existing in an ethereal, liminal space. The new single is the sweetly pulsing "Stereo" which the band say captures "the sound of summer: sweltering nights, afterparties and playful romance. It was written deep in the 2020 winter lockdown, as we imagined the parties of summer's past."

You can watch the video for "Stereo" and listen to a few other tracks off the album below.

Postcards From The Sun To The Moon:

1. Anniversary

2. Meridian

3. Care

4. Samba

5. A Colour Named By You

6. Ecology

7. With U

8. Stereo

9. Lanes