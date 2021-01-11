Tessellated blends reggae, hip hop, jazz & more on ‘Tropics Vol 1′ EP ft. Protoje & Crayon

The end of one year and beginning of a new one is always a good time to catch up on some music you may have missed, and here's an EP that came out in December and deserves a little more attention: Tropics Vol. 1, the debut EP by Los Angeles-via-Jamaica reggae singer/producer Tessellated. The seven songs feature appearances by Crayon and Protoje (the latter of whom is all over our 2020 reggae year-end list), and they find Tessellated putting a modern, hip hop-inspired twist on reggae and also diving into Latin music ("Sweeter"), real-deal rap ("Tropics"), and real-deal jazz ("I Learnt Some Jazz Today"). He blends all this stuff seamlessly, and delivers it as a tight, concise EP that leaves you wanting more.

Tessellated broke down each song in a track-by-track for 1883 Magazine, and it's very worth giving that a read to get a better feel for the EP. Stream the whole thing and watch a few videos from it below...