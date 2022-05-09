Testament, Exodus & Death Angel add NYC to Bay Area Strikes Back tour (presale)

UPDATE: PRESALE PASSWORD HERE.

As mentioned, Bay Area thrash legends Testament (who have Dave Lombardo on drums for the first time since 1999), Exodus, and Death Angel are launching a second leg of the Bay Area Strikes Back Tour this September. That tour initially didn't include a NYC date, but now one has been added for September 24 at Palladium Times Square (fka Playstation, Best Buy, and Nokia Theater). Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (5/13) and there's a presale starting Wednesday (5/11) at 10 AM. Check back here Wednesday morning for the password.

The first leg of the tour is underway now and hitting Pittsburgh tonight (5/9). Updated dates are listed, along with recent full-set videos from the tour, below...

Testament / Exodus / Death Angel -- 2022 Tour Dates

Leg 1

May 09 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

May 10 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

May 11 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

May 12 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

May 14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

May 15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

May 17 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

May 19 - Denver, CO - Summit

May 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

May 22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

May 23 - Portland, OR - Roseland

May 25 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Leg 2

Friday, 9/9/2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

Saturday, 9/10/2022 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Monday, 9/12/2022 - Wichita, KS -Cotillion

Tuesday, 9/13/2022 - Kansas City, MO - Truman

Thursday, 9/15/2022 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Friday, 9/16/2022 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Sunday, 9/18/2022 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Monday, 9/19/2022 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

Wednesday, 9/21/2022 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

Thursday, 9/22/2022 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

Friday, 9/23/2022 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

Saturday, 9/24/2022 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

Monday, 9/26/2022 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

Tuesday, 9/27/2022 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

Wednesday, 9/28/2022 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

Friday, 9/30/2022 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

Saturday, 10/1/2022 - London, ON - London Music Hall

Monday, 10/3/2022 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

Tuesday, 10/4/2022 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

Thursday, 10/6/2022 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

Saturday, 10/8/2022 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

Monday, 10/10/2022 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

Wednesday, 10/12/2022 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theater

Thursday, 10/13/2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Friday, 10/14/2022 - Reno, NV - Cargo

Saturday, 10/15/2022 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic