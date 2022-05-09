Testament, Exodus & Death Angel add NYC to Bay Area Strikes Back tour (presale)
UPDATE: PRESALE PASSWORD HERE.
As mentioned, Bay Area thrash legends Testament (who have Dave Lombardo on drums for the first time since 1999), Exodus, and Death Angel are launching a second leg of the Bay Area Strikes Back Tour this September. That tour initially didn't include a NYC date, but now one has been added for September 24 at Palladium Times Square (fka Playstation, Best Buy, and Nokia Theater). Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (5/13) and there's a presale starting Wednesday (5/11) at 10 AM. Check back here Wednesday morning for the password.
The first leg of the tour is underway now and hitting Pittsburgh tonight (5/9). Updated dates are listed, along with recent full-set videos from the tour, below...
Testament / Exodus / Death Angel -- 2022 Tour Dates
Leg 1
May 09 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
May 10 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
May 11 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
May 12 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre
May 14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
May 15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
May 17 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
May 19 - Denver, CO - Summit
May 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
May 22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox
May 23 - Portland, OR - Roseland
May 25 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Leg 2
Friday, 9/9/2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
Saturday, 9/10/2022 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
Monday, 9/12/2022 - Wichita, KS -Cotillion
Tuesday, 9/13/2022 - Kansas City, MO - Truman
Thursday, 9/15/2022 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Friday, 9/16/2022 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Sunday, 9/18/2022 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Monday, 9/19/2022 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
Wednesday, 9/21/2022 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
Thursday, 9/22/2022 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore
Friday, 9/23/2022 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
Saturday, 9/24/2022 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
Monday, 9/26/2022 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
Tuesday, 9/27/2022 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
Wednesday, 9/28/2022 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
Friday, 9/30/2022 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus
Saturday, 10/1/2022 - London, ON - London Music Hall
Monday, 10/3/2022 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's
Tuesday, 10/4/2022 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
Thursday, 10/6/2022 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
Saturday, 10/8/2022 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
Monday, 10/10/2022 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore
Wednesday, 10/12/2022 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theater
Thursday, 10/13/2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Friday, 10/14/2022 - Reno, NV - Cargo
Saturday, 10/15/2022 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic