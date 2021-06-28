Testament, Exodus & Death Angel announce 2021 “The Bay Strikes Back” tour

Thrash greats Testament, Exodus and Death Angel have announced "The Bay Strikes Back" tour which will have them out together this fall. "Finally we are able to announce this suspended tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic," writes Testament's Eric Peterson. "We are totally excited to get out on the road again and continue where we left off...Horns up!!!!!"

You may recall all three bands were on the 2020 European "Bay Strikes Back" tour when members from all three bands contracted COVID. Testament were also originally set to tour North America in spring of 2020 with The Black Dahlia Murder and Municipal Waste.

The 2021 "The Bay Strikes Back Tour" kicks off October 6 in San Luis Obispo, CA and include stops in Sacramento for Aftershock Fest, San Diego, Anaheim (L.A.), Tucson, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, Atlanta, Philly, the NYC area, Boston and more. Before the tour, Testament play VA's Blue Ridge Rock Festival in September. All dates are listed below.

The Anaheim show is at House of Blues on October 10 (tickets) and the NYC-area shows happen at Sayreville, NJ's Starland Ballroom on 10/23 (tickets) and Long Island's The Paramount on 10/26 (tickets). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Thursday, July 1 at 10 AM local, with a Blabbermouth presale starting Tuesday (6/29) at 10 AM local (PW: TITANS).

TESTAMENT / EXODUS / DEATH ANGEL - 2021 TOUR DATES

Sep. 09 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - Danville, VA **

Oct. 06 - Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA

Oct. 07 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA ^^

Oct. 08 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA *

Oct. 10 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA *

Oct. 11 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

Oct. 12 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM *

Oct. 14 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK *

Oct. 15 - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill - Dallas, TX

Oct. 16 - Emo's - Austin, TX *

Oct. 17 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

Oct. 19 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

Oct. 20 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA *

Oct. 21 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

Oct. 22 - TLA - Philadelphia, PA *

Oct. 23 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ *

Oct. 24 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Oct. 26 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY *

Oct. 27 - House Of Blues - Boston, MA *

Oct. 28 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

Oct. 29 - Madison Theater - Cincinnati, OH

Oct. 30 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH

Nov. 01 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

Nov. 02 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

Nov. 04 - The Majestic - Detroit, MI

Nov. 05 - The Forge - Joliet, IL *

Nov. 07 - Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

Nov. 09 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO *

Nov. 10 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT *

Nov. 11 - House Of Blues - Las Vegas, NV ^

Nov. 27 - The Fox - Oakland, CA

^^ Festival

^ No EXODUS

* Rescheduled TESTAMENT dates

~ No EXODUS & DEATH ANGEL