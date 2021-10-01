Testament, Exodus & Death Angel postpone ‘Bay Strikes Back Tour’ to 2022

Testament were set to start the Bay Strikes Back tour with Exodus and Death Angel next week, but that has been postponed to 2022 due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. “We were really on the fence with this decision,” says Testament guitarist Eric Peterson. “But seeing other bands make it through with a few mild cases and other bigger bands just cancelling their entire tours, we felt it is in our best interest to postpone these shows to '22.”

Adds Testament's other guitarist, Alex Skolnick, “It gives none of us any pleasure to be the bearers of bad news yet again, but here we are. Although Bay Strikes Back is a top tour package for theaters, the reality is this: It can’t afford to take the risks that top grossing larger venue tours have been taking. The type of disruptions Kiss and other large outdoor venue tours have experienced could cause our shows to be permanently cancelled - a lose/lose for everyone. The fact that a lower budget tour such as ours is limited to indoor venues with tight backstage space only adds to the risk. It should go without saying that calling off these dates was a ‘last resort’ decision, and everyone involved would much rather this weren’t the case. However, this is the new reality we’re all in. All we can do is hope for everyone’s understanding, which we ask for sincerely.”

A couple of dates will still happen. All three bands will play Aftershock fest in Sacramento on October 7, as well as the hometown show on November 27 at Fox Oakland.

New dates now kick off April 9 in San Luis Obispo, CA and run through May 9 in Pittsburgh. NYC-area shows include NJ's Starland Ballroom on April 30, and Long Island's The Paramount on May 5. Previously purchased tickets are valid for new dates, and refunds are available at point of purchase.

All tour date are listed below.

Bay Strikes Back 2022 dates:

4/9/2022 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

4/10/2022 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

4/12/2022 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

4/13/2022 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

4/15/2022 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

4/16/2022 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

4/19/2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

4/20/2022 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

4/21/2022 - Austin, TX - Emo's

4/22/2022 - Dallas, TX -Amplified Live

4/23/2022 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

4/26/2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

4/27/2022 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

4/30/2022 - Sayreville, NJ -Starland Ballroom

5/1/2022 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

5/2/2022 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

5/3/2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts

5/5/2022 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

5/6/2022 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

5/7/2022 - Cincinnati, OH - Madison Theater

5/9/2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE