Testament’s Steve DiGiorgio tests positive for COVID-19; Death Angel’s Will Carroll says he’s recovering after coma: report

More updates have been revealed on the Testament / Exodus / Death Angel tour that left multiple band members, their family, and crew members with either confirmed cases and/or symptoms of coronavirus. Last we heard from Testament, frontman Chuck Billy and his wife had tested positive but were finally and thankfully recovering. Now, unfortunately, we've learned that Testament bassist Steve DiGiorgio (also formerly of Death and other bands) has tested positive for the disease. Chuck broke the news in an interview on Diabolus In Podcastica, transcribed by Blabbermouth:

Steve, our bass player, just tested on Thursday, he got his results back, and they're positive. And that's after a couple of weeks of being sick. So it made us think, 'Are we still contagious?', even though the doctors and the CDC told us that, 'Go ahead and go to the store. Go out. Wear a mask.' But you just don't know. We don't know if we're ill or not.

Seriously scary times. Here's to hoping Steve can recover quickly as well.

Blabbermouth also reports that Death Angel drummer Will Carroll, who had been in the ICU, says he was in a coma for 12 days but that he is finally recovering. The statement reads:

“‘Rumors of my death have greatly been exaggerated’. I thought I’d start this post with a Mark Twain quote. But in all seriousness I can’t over express how everyone’s outpouring of love, support and positive energy was so important to me. Without getting too spiritual or sappy I honestly think you saved my life. When I was in a coma I was for 12 days your positive energy somehow got me through. I know I’m strong and resilient but not that strong. During my coma the doctors told me they had to pump my lungs of all fluid which was the equivalent of 5 pounds of beer they thought I was a goner for sure. It’s a hell of feeling talking to people who thought you weren’t going to make it. It completely blew my mind when I got a message from one of my idols Jay Jay French from [Twisted Sister]. A man who I don’t even know. Maybe he saw a picture of my TS tattoo. That just shows he’s pure class. You know when I was a kid I used to think TS’s lyrics were ‘Fuck you, it’s us against them’ but maybe that’s a bit shortsighted I think they’re more about the value of life and not squandering it. As I start this new chapter of my life I look forward to getting my chops back up to speed and getting some new files from Mr. Rob Cavestany which will eventually be DA’s 10 record. Until then I have the arguas task of Learning to walk and eat solid food. I love you all and thank you.

We're pulling for Will to continue to have a successful recovery as well, and our thoughts remain with all band, crew, and family members of Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel during these crazy times.

Exodus' Gary Holt (who was also recently in Slayer) had previously said he was experiencing symptoms, but he seems to be recovering.