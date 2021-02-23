Tex Crick releasing debut LP via Mac DeMarco’s label (watch “Peaches & Cream” video)

Australian singer-songwriter Tex Crick, who travels in some of the same circles as Weyes Blood, Kirin J. Callinan, and Connan Mockasin, is gearing up to release his debut album, Live In... New York City, on March 26 via Mac's Record Label. A couple things to note: despite the title, it's not a "live" album, and the "Mac" in question is Mac DeMarco and Tex is the first artist signed to the label whose name is not Mac DeMarco.

The album is a snapshot of Crick's time in NYC when he learned to tune and repair pianos from a longtime Steinway technician. As a result its very much got the feel of a early-'70s singer-songwriter album a la Harry Nilsson and Randy Newman, and Tex has the kind of mellow, warm voice that's perfectly suited to the style. Tex made the record on a vintage 8-track recorder in his Queens apartment. Mac got a copy of an early version of the album and offered to mix it, and release it on his new label.

The latest single off the album is “Peaches & Cream," which takes a minute to enjoy life's simple moments. “The idea is to hold on to those little things,” says Crick. “No matter how far you go, hold on to your roots. Everyone can be a star. It’s not about money or fame; it’s how you live your daily life.”

The video for "Peaches and Cream," which was shot in Japan, premieres in this post and you can watch below.

Tracklist

1. Here We Go

2. Nothing Will Change My Mind

3. Supernatural

4. Sometimes I Forget

5. Peaches & Cream

6. Spinster St. I

7. Spinster St. II

8. Always On My Mind

9. The Way You Are

10. Last Call