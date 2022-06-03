Texas death metallers I AM prep new LP ‘Eternal Steel’ (watch the “The Iron Gate” video)

Texas death metallers I AM are releasing their new album Eternal Steel on September 9 via MRNK Heavy (pre-order). It was recorded, mixed and mastered by Randy Leboeuf (The Acacia Strain, Kublai Khan, etc), and guitarist Tom Reyes says, "We took what we did well on [2018's] Hard 2 Kill to new extremes on Eternal Steel. It’s faster than the last album, it’s heavier than the last album, and it expands on every other aspect of our sound. ‘Heavy’ doesn’t always have to mean ‘slow.’ Frequently for us, the faster parts are equally as heavy."

"You won’t mistake one track for another," he adds. "Not in a way that sounds scattered or disorganized. It’s just that we have a range within our sound. We exercise free rein creatively."

This might be an overall faster record, but first single "The Iron Gate" largely finds I AM exploring their slower, doomier side, with just a small dose of thrash peppered in. "When searching for solace and protection, I tend to find it’s often met with opposite hostility," vocalist Andrew Hileman says of the song. "The process of growth only occurs when forced into these uncomfortable situations. ‘The Iron Gate’ is that place of cruelty that I find so beautiful for the soul. Beware and enter if you dare." It's a very heavy, very Texas, very promising first taste of the LP, and you can listen and watch the video below.

Tracklist

1. The Primal Wave

2. Surrender To The Blade

3. The Iron Gate

4. Eternal Steel

5. Vicious Instinct

6. Infernal Panther

7. Queen Incarnate

8. Heaven On Earth

9. Price Of Pain

10. Eye Candy

11. Manic Cure