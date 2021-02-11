Texas indie/dream pop artist Hannah Jadagu signs to Sub Pop, shares “Think Too Much”

Hannah Jadagu, an 18 year-old singer/songwriter from Mesquite, Texas, has signed to Sub Pop and released her first single for the label, "Think Too Much." It comes with a Cameron Livesey-directed video, and it's a catchy dose of indie/dream pop that makes good on the promise of Hannah's Soundcloud singles that she won Sub Pop over with. Here's some background from both Hannah and Sub Pop, via press release:

“‘Think Too Much’ is the only song that I’d written with the intent of putting it on an EP,” Jadagu says. “Sonically, I was challenging myself to make a song that was high energy, fun, and a ‘bop,’ as I like to call it. At the time, I remember listening to a lot of Dayglow, Jean Dawson, and Winnetka Bowling League, and thinking to myself, ‘These people are making such catchy and fun songs without even trying.’ Then I thought to myself, ‘You’re really thinking too much.’ I asked all my friends what they thought about ‘too much,’ compiled their responses, chose some fun chords and rhythms inspired by Snail Mail and Phoenix, and went to work.”

She continues, “Essentially the song is a conversation with myself, as heard through the chants and the ‘kids voices,’ which is just my voice recorded in different pitches and tones. The lines ‘You’re just getting started, you’re the coolest I know’ were inspired by one of my favorite teachers in high school. She never actually taught me, but she was the young, cool teacher that would come into my leadership class, and we would bond over music and stylistic choices (Shout-out, Ms. Drillette). After letting go, and using a scrapped guitar demo I had, I was able to finally write and produce ‘the bop’.”

Sub Pop first became aware of Jadagu in early 2020 via her Soundcloud recordings “Unending” and “Pollen.” While growing up in the Dallas suburb, she began making music at home, as a fun and creative outlet. Bedroom pop artists like Her’s, Gus Dapperton, Yeek, and Sales served as inspiration, as did listening to mixtapes in the car that her mom made, while they drove around town.