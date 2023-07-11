Texas Is The Reason’s Norman Brannon relaunches ‘Anti-Matter’ zine as online newsletter

Norman Brannon has relaunched his classic fanzine Anti-Matter as a Substack for its 30th anniversary. If you're unfamiliar with Anti-Matter or Norman, here's a refresher:

Anti-Matter was a fanzine that existed between 1993-1995, a compilation album released in 1996, a Punk Planet column that ran from 1997-1999, and an anthology book published in 2007. Anti-Matter is the new online home for contemplation and hardcore conversation from the desk of Norman Brannon—perhaps even better known for having played guitar in bands like Texas is the Reason, New End Original, Shelter, 108, and Ressurection. That’s me. I am currently a touring guitarist in Thursday and trying to avoid speaking in third person.

Norman's promising to publish 8-10 times a month, with essays on Tuesdays, a new interview every Thursday, and every other Sunday he'll put up "either a special feature or a post featuring the best new music of the month (and, most likely, some buried treasure from the past)." Read more and subscribe here.

Norman also spoke about the history of Anti-Matter on a 2021 episode of the This Is Hardcore podcast, and he spoke about its return on the new episode of H2O vocalist Toby Morse's podcast. Listen to both of those below.

--