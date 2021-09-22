Teyana Taylor announces dates for “farewell tour”

Teyana Taylor said last year that she'd be "retiring this chatper of [her] story," and now she has announced a farewell tour called "The Last Rose Petal," writing:

How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard…. However for every goodbye God makes the next hello closer. Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell….

The tour begins on the West Coast, including a show at LA's Novo on 11/8, and she'll hit NYC on November 21 at Terminal 5. Tickets for T5 go on sale Friday (9/24) at 10 AM with presales beforehand. All dates are listed on the tour poster below.

Last year, Teyana released her new album, THE ALBUM.