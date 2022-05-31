Teyana Taylor extends “farewell” tour, playing Prospect Park
Teyana Taylor recently announced "The Last Rose Motel" tour which is an extension of last fall's farewell tour, and she's since added more dates. The tour now kicks off in her hometown of NYC at the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival on July 20 at Prospect Park Bandshell with Baby Tate and Laya. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 3 at 10 AM.
Before the tour gets underway, Teyana will play Washington, DC's Something In The Water fest in June. All dates are listed below.
Teyana Taylor - 2022 Tour Dates
Sun Jun 19 - Washington, DC - Something In The Water
Wed Jul 20 - Brooklyn - Prospect Park Bandshell (BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!)
Wed Aug 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Thu Aug 04 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim
Sat Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blue Las Vegas
Mon Aug 08 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Wed Aug 10 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium (Denver)
Fri Aug 12 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Sat Aug 13 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
Tue Aug 16 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Wed Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Fri Aug 19 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
Sat Aug 20 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Tue Aug 23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Thu Aug 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
Fri Aug 26 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
Sun Aug 28 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston