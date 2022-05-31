Teyana Taylor extends “farewell” tour, playing Prospect Park

Teyana Taylor recently announced "The Last Rose Motel" tour which is an extension of last fall's farewell tour, and she's since added more dates. The tour now kicks off in her hometown of NYC at the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival on July 20 at Prospect Park Bandshell with Baby Tate and Laya. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 3 at 10 AM.

Before the tour gets underway, Teyana will play Washington, DC's Something In The Water fest in June. All dates are listed below.

Teyana Taylor - 2022 Tour Dates

Sun Jun 19 - Washington, DC - Something In The Water

Wed Jul 20 - Brooklyn - Prospect Park Bandshell (BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!)

Wed Aug 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Thu Aug 04 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

Sat Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blue Las Vegas

Mon Aug 08 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Aug 10 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium (Denver)

Fri Aug 12 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sat Aug 13 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Tue Aug 16 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Wed Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri Aug 19 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Sat Aug 20 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Tue Aug 23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu Aug 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Fri Aug 26 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Sun Aug 28 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston