Tha God Fahim & Your Old Droog release collaborative album ‘Tha Wolf On Wall St’

Last month, Your Old Droog released his new album Dump YOD: Krutoy Edition, which was produced/mixed by Tha God Fahim and executive produced by Mach-Hommy, and now Droog and Fahim have dropped a new collaborative album, Tha Wolf On Wall St, with guest appearances by Mach-Hommy on two songs. Fahim produced the whole thing, and he blessed it with warm, jazz-inspired beats, which is exactly the kind of backdrop that's perfect for '90s-inspired rhymers like Droog and Fahim. It's a brief listen and great stuff. Check it out below.

For more, read our recent interview with Droog.

