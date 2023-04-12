Thantifaxath share 6-minute psych-metal track off long-awaited LP (listen + exclusive vinyl)

Toronto's subgenre-defying extreme metallers Thantifaxath have announced Hive Mind Narcosis, their second-ever full-length, first since their 2014 debut LP Sacred White Noise, and first new music in general since their 2017 EP Void Masquerading as Matter. It comes out June 2 via Dark Descent, and the first taste is "Solar Witch," a six-minute trek through progressive black metal, discordant psychedelia, and more. Listen below.

We've got an exclusive oxblood vinyl variant of the album, limited to just 100 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mock-up:

The album was recorded entirely in-house by the band, and here's what they say about it: "The album has two levels working in dichotomy with one another. On one level there is a strong resistance to something, and on the other, there is a total acceptance of that same thing. Beyond that, we leave it open to your interpretation." The album artwork features the Francisco Goya painting “Witches’ Flight” (1798) on license from Museo Nacional del Prado.

Tracklist

1. Solar Witch

2. Surgical Utopian Love

3. The Lost Wisdom of Wolves

4. Burning Kingdom of Now

5. Hungry Ghosts

6. Blissful Self Disassembly

7. Mind of the Sun