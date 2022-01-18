Thao announces North American tour with Becca Mancari, Black Belt Eagle Scout, more

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down officially called it quits last year, but Thao continues as a solo artist, and she's just announced a spring tour. Dates begin March 16 in Minneapolis, and the first leg of the tour is with Becca Mancari and Why Bonnie. West Coast Dates, which start April 28 in Vancouver, are with Black Belt Eagle Scout and Quinn Christopherson. All dates are listed below.

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down released Temple in May of 2020 and never got to tour the album. Thao says, "Finally get to perform more songs from Temple and everything else for you. Will be out in full force with full band and we cannot wait." Listen to Temple below.

The NYC stop on the tour is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on March 30, and there are two nights at Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom on May 5 & 6. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, January 21 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting Wednesday at 10 AM local.

thao 2022 tour loading...

Thao - 2022 Tour Dates:

03/16 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe +

03/17 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre +

03/18 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall +

03/19 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall +

03/20 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge +

03/22 Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater +

03/23 Millvale, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre +

03/24 Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall +

03/25 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom +

03/26 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club +

03/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts +

03/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg +

03/31 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club +

04/01 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle +

04/02 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West +

04/03 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn +

04/28 Vancouver, BC @ Imperial #

04/29 Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre #

04/30 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #

05/02 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's #

05/04 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up #

05/05 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

05/06 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

05/07 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

+ w/ Becca Mancari, Why Bonnie

# w/ Black Belt Eagle Scout, Quinn Christopherson