Thao & The Get Down Stay Down have broken up

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, the band led by Thao Nguyen that also included Adam Thompson, have called it quits. "After more than a decade of making music together, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down is dissolving," reads the official statement. "Thank you to all who have recorded and performed with us. Thao and Adam are each moving on to pursue other projects."

The Get Down Stay Down formed in 2003 at William & Mary College, with Thao, Adam and drummer Willis Thompson who left the band in 2010. Thompson was the only founding member, apart from Thao, that was a constant in the group. In recent years, Thao was the only one in publicity shots, though Adam co-produced 2020's Temple and co-wrote some of the songs as well.