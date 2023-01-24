That Madonna self-directed biopic is no longer happening

The Madonna biopic that was to be directed by Madge herself is no longer happening. In the wake of Madonna's 40th anniversary world tour announcement , many were wondering what the status of the movie was, and trade publications Variety and The Hollywood Reporter both published stories today saying it was dead in the water, though there's been no official statement from Madonna or Universal Pictures.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie was put in turnaround -- offered up to other studios -- last year, well before Madonna announced her world tour. "The development was always a struggle for the movie," THR wrote in their story. "None of the many drafts of the scripts were ever under 180 pages, according to once source. That led to conversations about perhaps splitting the movie into two or perhaps making it into an event mini-series. 'You have 40 years of success and it’s very hard to put that into one movie,' said the source."

Madonna was originally working with screenwriter Diablo Cody on the script but Erin Cressida Wilson (Secretary) was brought in to take a second pass last year. The film was reportedly to star Ozark's Julia Garner.

Madonna's tour is currently set to kick off July 15 in Vancouver and includes four NYC shows at Madison Square Garden.