The 1975 announce fall North American tour (Madison Square Garden included)
The 1975's "At Their Very Best tour" has been a headline-making phenomenon, with frontman Matty Healy engaged in such onstage antics as eating a raw steak and kissing audience members (and security guards). They've now announced the "Still...at their very best" tour, which they say is their biggest North American outing yet, running in arenas from September through December. According to a press release, they're going to "set the bar even higher" this time, and the shows will feature "newly expanded productions." See all dates below.
The NYC show is at Madison Square Garden on November 14. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 AM local time, with an Exclusive Fan Presale starting Wednesday, June 21 at 10 AM.
Healy has also been in the news lately after reportedly breaking up with Taylor Swift, whose brief, rumored fling sparked controversy among Taylor's fans, and trading barbs with Noel Gallagher.
THE 1975: 2023 TOUR
Tue 06/13/23 - Cork, Ireland - Musgrave Park
Thu 06/15/23 - Oslo, Norway - Piknik i Parken
Fri 06/16/23 - Neuhausen, Germany - Southside Festival
Sun 06/18/23 - Scheessel, Germany - Hurricane Festival
Fri 06/23/23 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - City Sounds Festival
Mon 06/26/23 - Bucharest, Romania - Roma Arena
Thu 06/29/23 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter
Sat 07/01/23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Lollapalooza
Sun 07/02/23 - London, UK - Finsbury Park - Sold Out
Thu 07/06/23 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival
Fri 07/07/23 - Turku, Finland - Ruisrock Festival
Sun 07/09/23 - Glasgow, UK - TRNSMT Festival
Wed 07/12/23 - Paris, France - Olympia - Sold Out
Fri 07/14/23 - Lisbon, Portugal - Super Bock Super Rock
Mon 07/18/23 - Singapore - MBS Convention
Tue 07/19/23 - Singapore - MBS Convention
Thu 07/21/23 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Good Vibes Festival
Sat 07/23/23 - Jakarta, Indonesia - We The Festival
Mon 07/25/23 - Taipei - Taipei Music Center
Fri 08/04/23 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza
Mon 08/07/23 - Honolulu, Hawaii - Waikiki Shell Amphitheater
Sun 08/13/23 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival
Sat 09/16/23 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown
Fri 09/22/23 - 09/24/23 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival
Tue 09/26/23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Thu 09/28/23 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
Sat 09/30/23 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
Mon 10/02/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
Thu 10/05/23 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
Sat 10/07/23 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Thu 10/12/23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Tue 10/17/23 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Wed 10/18/23 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Fri 10/20/23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Sun 10/22/23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Mon 10/23/23 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Arena
Wed 10/25/23 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Thu 10/26/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Sat 10/28/23 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Tue 10/31/23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Thu 11/02/23 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fri 11/03/23 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Sun 11/05/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Wed 11/08/23 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Fri 11/10/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Well Fargo Arena
Sun 11/12/23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Tue 11/14/23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Fri 11/17/23 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Sat 11/18/23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Mon 11/20/23 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
Wed 11/22/23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Sun 11/26/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
Mon 11/27/23 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
Wed 11/29/23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Fri 12/01/23 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Sat 12/02/23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena