The 1975 announce fall North American tour (Madison Square Garden included)

The 1975's "At Their Very Best tour" has been a headline-making phenomenon, with frontman Matty Healy engaged in such onstage antics as eating a raw steak and kissing audience members (and security guards). They've now announced the "Still...at their very best" tour, which they say is their biggest North American outing yet, running in arenas from September through December. According to a press release, they're going to "set the bar even higher" this time, and the shows will feature "newly expanded productions." See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Madison Square Garden on November 14. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 AM local time, with an Exclusive Fan Presale starting Wednesday, June 21 at 10 AM.

Healy has also been in the news lately after reportedly breaking up with Taylor Swift, whose brief, rumored fling sparked controversy among Taylor's fans, and trading barbs with Noel Gallagher.

The 1975 2023 Tour loading...

THE 1975: 2023 TOUR

Tue 06/13/23 - Cork, Ireland - Musgrave Park

Thu 06/15/23 - Oslo, Norway - Piknik i Parken

Fri 06/16/23 - Neuhausen, Germany - Southside Festival

Sun 06/18/23 - Scheessel, Germany - Hurricane Festival

Fri 06/23/23 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - City Sounds Festival

Mon 06/26/23 - Bucharest, Romania - Roma Arena

Thu 06/29/23 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter

Sat 07/01/23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Lollapalooza

Sun 07/02/23 - London, UK - Finsbury Park - Sold Out

Thu 07/06/23 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

Fri 07/07/23 - Turku, Finland - Ruisrock Festival

Sun 07/09/23 - Glasgow, UK - TRNSMT Festival

Wed 07/12/23 - Paris, France - Olympia - Sold Out

Fri 07/14/23 - Lisbon, Portugal - Super Bock Super Rock

Mon 07/18/23 - Singapore - MBS Convention

Tue 07/19/23 - Singapore - MBS Convention

Thu 07/21/23 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Good Vibes Festival

Sat 07/23/23 - Jakarta, Indonesia - We The Festival

Mon 07/25/23 - Taipei - Taipei Music Center

Fri 08/04/23 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

Mon 08/07/23 - Honolulu, Hawaii - Waikiki Shell Amphitheater

Sun 08/13/23 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival

Sat 09/16/23 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown

Fri 09/22/23 - 09/24/23 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival

Tue 09/26/23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Thu 09/28/23 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Sat 09/30/23 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

Mon 10/02/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Thu 10/05/23 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Sat 10/07/23 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Thu 10/12/23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Tue 10/17/23 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Wed 10/18/23 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Fri 10/20/23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Sun 10/22/23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Mon 10/23/23 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Arena

Wed 10/25/23 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Thu 10/26/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Sat 10/28/23 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Tue 10/31/23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Thu 11/02/23 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fri 11/03/23 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Sun 11/05/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Wed 11/08/23 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Fri 11/10/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Well Fargo Arena

Sun 11/12/23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Tue 11/14/23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Fri 11/17/23 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Sat 11/18/23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Mon 11/20/23 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

Wed 11/22/23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Sun 11/26/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Mon 11/27/23 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

Wed 11/29/23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Fri 12/01/23 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sat 12/02/23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena