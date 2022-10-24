The 1975 announce livestream of Madison Square Garden show

The 1975 have announced that their upcoming show at Madison Square Garden will be available to stream live on Amazon Music via Twitch, and later on Prime Video. In addition to the livestream on November 7 at 8:30 PM ET, Amazon Music will play a repeat screening on November 8 at 1 pm ET.

The Madison Square Garden show is part of their 'At Their Very Best' tour supporting new album Being Funny In A Foreign Language, and tickets are on sale. The tour continues through the end of the year. All dates below.

The 1975 -- 2022 Tour Dates

Thu 11/3/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Fri 11/4/22 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon 11/7/22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Wed 11/9/22 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Thu 11/10/22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Sat 11/12/22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sun 11/13/22 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Tue 11/15/22 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

Wed 11/16/22 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Thu 11/17/22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sun 11/20/22 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival

Wed 11/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri 11/25/22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Sat 11/26/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Mon 11/28/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Tue 11/29/22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Thu 12/1/22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Fri 12/2/22 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Thu 12/8/22 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

Sat 12/10/22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

Mon 12/12/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Fri 12/16/22 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

Sat 12/17/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center