The 1975 announce livestream of Madison Square Garden show
The 1975 have announced that their upcoming show at Madison Square Garden will be available to stream live on Amazon Music via Twitch, and later on Prime Video. In addition to the livestream on November 7 at 8:30 PM ET, Amazon Music will play a repeat screening on November 8 at 1 pm ET.
The Madison Square Garden show is part of their 'At Their Very Best' tour supporting new album Being Funny In A Foreign Language, and tickets are on sale. The tour continues through the end of the year. All dates below.
The 1975 -- 2022 Tour Dates
Thu 11/3/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Fri 11/4/22 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Mon 11/7/22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Wed 11/9/22 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Thu 11/10/22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Sat 11/12/22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sun 11/13/22 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Tue 11/15/22 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
Wed 11/16/22 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Thu 11/17/22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Sun 11/20/22 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival
Wed 11/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Fri 11/25/22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels
Sat 11/26/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Mon 11/28/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Tue 11/29/22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Thu 12/1/22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Fri 12/2/22 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
Thu 12/8/22 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
Sat 12/10/22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom
Mon 12/12/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Fri 12/16/22 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
Sat 12/17/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center