The 1975 confirm fifth album, announce live return

After teasing their return with posters in London, The 1975 have confirmed their fifth album, and "marked July 7th as a significant date for the band in advance of [the album]," according to a new press release. They've also announced that they'll make their live comeback as headliners of Japan's Summer Sonic 2022, taking place in Tokyo and Osaka on August 20 and 21. Lastly, they posted that new photo that you see above. Exciting!! Stay tuned for more.

The 1975's last album was 2020's Notes On A Conditional Form. Read about it in our list of the best albums of 2020.