The 1975 detail new album ‘being funny in a foreign language’

Earlier this month, The 1975 confirmed their fifth album and "marked July 7th as a significant date for the band in advance of [the album]." Now the band sent out postcards to fans revealing that the album is called being funny in a foreign language and also revealing the tracklist. Like every other 1975 album, it opens with an eponymous intro track, and this one only has 11 songs, making it the least amount of songs on a 1975 album yet. Check out the tracklist below.

The band also confirmed that July 7 is the day lead single "Part of the Band" will come out, and they posted the song's lyrics, which go like this:

She was part of the airforce

I was part of the band

I always used to bust into her hand

In my imagination

I was living my best life

Living with my parents

Way before the paying penance and verbal propellants

And my cancellations And I fell in love with a boy,

it was kinda lame

I was Rimbaud and he was Paul Verlaine

In my imagination

So many cringes in the heroin binges,

I was coming off the hinges,

Living on the fringes of my imagination Enough about me now

‘You gotta talk about the people baby’ Now I’m at home – somewhere I don’t like

Eating stuff off of motorbikes

Coming to her lookalikes I can’t get the language right

Just tell me what’s unladylike I know some Vaccinista tote bag chic baristas sitting in east on their communista keisters writing about their ejaculations I like my men like I like my coffee – full of soy milk and so sweet it won’t offend anybody whilst staining the pages of The Nation A Xanax and a Newport

‘I take care of my kids’ she said The worst of inside of us begets that feeling on the internet

It’s like someone intended it

A diamond in the rough begets the diamond with a scruff you get Am I ironically woke? The butt of my joke? Or I am just some post-coke, average, skinny bloke calling his ego imagination? I’ve not picked up that in 1,400 days and 9 hours and 16 minutes babe – it’s kind of my daily iteration

Stay tuned until July 7 for more.

Tracklist

‘The 1975’

‘Happiness’

‘Looking For Somebody (To Love)’

‘Part of the Band’

‘Oh Caroline’

‘I’m In Love With You’

‘All I Need To Hear’

‘Wintering’

‘Human Too’

‘About You’

‘When We Are Together’