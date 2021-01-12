The 1975 making new album, cancel 2021 touring

The 1975 had been scheduled to spend 2020 on tour with Phoebe Bridgers and beabadoobee, supporting their most recent album, the great Notes on a Conditional Form. Of course, COVID put a stop to that, and now the band have released a statement saying they won't be hitting the road this year, either. "We are really sorry to announce that we have made the decision to cancel all scheduled touring for 2021," they write. "These are incredibly difficult times for a lot of people, and until we can be sure that we will be able to play shows in a way that is safe for our fans and crew, we have decided the best course of action is to cancel our touring so that, where possible, everyone can get their tickets refunded sooner rather than later."

The band won't be idle, though; they say they are working on a follow up to Conditional Form. "We're currently making a new album and look forward to seeing you all at a show as soon as it is safe to do so," they continue. Read their full statement below.