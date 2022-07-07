The 1975 release new song “Part of the Band” (watch the video)

The 1975 have shared "Part of the Band," the first taste of their anticipated new album being funny in a foreign language, which now has a release date of October 14 via Dirty Hit/Polydor (pre-order on clear vinyl). It's a string-laden art pop song that segues into a delicate folky portion, and it sure sounds like The 1975 have been listening to Bon Iver lately. It was co-produced by The 1975's Matty Healy and George Daniel with Jack Antonoff, and it features backing vocals by Japanese Breakfast, who said, "got to sing a little on this for my fave band." Check it out below. That's the album artwork above.

Pre-order being funny in a foreign language on clear vinyl in the BV store.

Tracklist

1. The 1975

2. Happiness

3. Looking For Somebody (To Love)

4. Part Of The Band

5. Oh Caroline

6. I’m In Love With You

7. All I Need To Hear

8. Wintering

9. Human Too

10. About You

11. When We Are Together