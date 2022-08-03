The 1975 share new song “Happiness,” announce tour (MSG included)

The 1975 have shared the second single off their anticipated fifth album being funny in a foreign language, and this one's called "Happiness." Here's what Matty Healy tells Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the new song, and about working with producer Jack Antonoff on the new album:

“Happiness” is like… there's literally loads of us in the room on that track. Locked eyes...Doesn’t really have much structure. It came through like jamming. And we haven't done that in like years. So we just wanted this record to be really like a captured moment and not be too constructed and even produced that much…we did it in like a day or so. And it's us having fun. And I think that there's this real desire in art to see something remarkable with as little technology as possible. Do you know what I mean? Like you don't need like Paul Thomas Anderson's direct a hundred meters. Do you know what I mean?

[...] We spent the whole of 2021 trying to figure out what this was. It wasn't as obvious as it seemed by the time we got to the beginning of this year and made the record. We tried loads of different things. It was like some kind of continuation of ‘Notes’ for a little bit. And then, what happened was beabadoobee was making a record, and Jack Antonoff was maybe going to do it. so that's when me and Jack Antonoff started talking about that. I love Jack's work, and those Lana records in particular, like some of my favorite stuff. So we were talking about that. We became friends talking about production and what I was doing and what he was wanting to do and what I was wanting to do. And then I kind of just thought, "well, this is like a really nice new energy." I don't... Because we are so closed, me and George, we've always been so closed. "Why don't you like come down to the studio and see what happens?” And then he did. And then ever since, we were just great, great friends. And Jesus, man, I think that guy has a reputation for being busy, but I can tell you, he's just good. He's so good. What he does is identifies what an artist is really good at or where the truth is coming from. And it's a bit like, if you think of like a great comedian, the language of like sense of humor, they can sense where the humor is in the situation. Jack's like, he's like me, you know what I mean? He's like culture vulture, he's like full of references. He knows his sh*t man. He understands what artists need at any given moment. And it happened very, very naturally. And I think that we were just feeling loads of stuff out. And all these things just kind of came together. Yeah, and me and Jack were just like talking about music and then those conversations, me, Jack and George. And then those conversations became about a 1975 record that felt more live. And then I was a bit like, "well, why are we talking about this? Why don't we just do this?”