The 1975 share video for new song “I’m In Love With You” (with a Phoebe Bridgers cameo)
The 1975 have shared "I'm In Love With You," the third single off their upcoming fifth album being funny in a foreign language, and this one finds them exploring their sugar-sweet jangle pop side. It also comes with a Samuel Bradley-directed video inspired by the silent film era and a cameo by Phoebe Bridgers. Check it out below.
The 1975's tour hits NYC on November 7 at Madison Square Garden. All dates are listed below.
The 1975 -- 2022 Tour Dates
Thu 11/3/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Fri 11/4/22 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Mon 11/7/22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Wed 11/9/22 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Thu 11/10/22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Sat 11/12/22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sun 11/13/22 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Tue 11/15/22 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
Wed 11/16/22 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Thu 11/17/22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Sun 11/20/22 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival
Wed 11/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Fri 11/25/22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels
Sat 11/26/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Mon 11/28/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Tue 11/29/22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Thu 12/1/22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Fri 12/2/22 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
Thu 12/8/22 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
Sat 12/10/22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom
Mon 12/12/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Fri 12/16/22 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
Sat 12/17/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center