The 1975 share video for new song “I’m In Love With You” (with a Phoebe Bridgers cameo)

The 1975 have shared "I'm In Love With You," the third single off their upcoming fifth album being funny in a foreign language, and this one finds them exploring their sugar-sweet jangle pop side. It also comes with a Samuel Bradley-directed video inspired by the silent film era and a cameo by Phoebe Bridgers. Check it out below.

The 1975's tour hits NYC on November 7 at Madison Square Garden. All dates are listed below.

The 1975 -- 2022 Tour Dates

Thu 11/3/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Fri 11/4/22 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon 11/7/22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Wed 11/9/22 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Thu 11/10/22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Sat 11/12/22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sun 11/13/22 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Tue 11/15/22 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

Wed 11/16/22 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Thu 11/17/22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sun 11/20/22 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival

Wed 11/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri 11/25/22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Sat 11/26/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Mon 11/28/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Tue 11/29/22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Thu 12/1/22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Fri 12/2/22 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Thu 12/8/22 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

Sat 12/10/22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

Mon 12/12/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Fri 12/16/22 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

Sat 12/17/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center