The 20 best emo/punk albums of 2016

Our main non-genre-specific albums of the year list is coming soon here, but in the meantime here's something a little more specific: the top 20 emo/punk albums of 2016 (and 10 Honorable Mentions). There's a lot of debate about what really qualifies as emo and even more debate about what qualifies as punk, and nothing is more worthwhile of your time than having those arguments and proving that you are the one who knows the real, indisputable truth. Lately "emo" seems to be thrown at any melodic rock band signed to a particular batch of record labels (Run For Cover, Topshelf, Tiny Engines, Epitaph, SideOneDummy, Triple Crown, etc), but that's not accurate (If it was accurate, Run For Cover bands Pinegrove and Crying would be on this list, but those aren't emo or punk bands so they are not.) Emo is, however, a dominant force in the world of underground melodic rock. For the past few years now, a large number of the best independent rock records have been "emo" in one way or another.

Punk and emo are nearly inseparable, hence the focus on both. It might seem weird to put White Lung’s hardcore-inspired album and Conor Oberst’s Dylan-esque acoustic album on a list that highlights a specific genre, but it’s all under the same punk/emo/hardcore/post-hardcore/etc umbrella (as annual punk mecca The Fest would agree).

In order to draw the genre line somewhere, I did leave off the great 2016 albums by Oathbreaker and Martyrdod, which have a foot in punk but would fit better on a metal list (which is c oming soon here).

Genre debates aside, this corner of the music world produced tons of great music this year. Some veterans made unexpectedly great returns, and some young bands made some gigantic leaps. It was a bad year for a lot of reasons but a good year for this kind of music. The only major disappointment: no Brand New album.