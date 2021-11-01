The 2021 Village Halloween Parade in pictures

After not being able to happen like usual in 2020 because of COVID, the Village Halloween Parade's return for 2021 seemed uncertain even after they were granted a permit when they revealed they had $150,000 to raise by October 5 for the parade to go forward. Financial advisor Jason Feldman made a generation donation just in time, however, and the parade made its return on Sunday night (10/31).

Thousands of costumed revelers marched and lined the streets from Canal to W 15th St along 6th Ave for the 2021 edition of the event, whose theme was "Let's Play! All together now!," "Honoring the Children of NYC and the Child in all of us who yearns to take to the streets and play again" after COVID lockdown. Coronavirus-related looks were popular this year, including vaccine cards, syringes, and the virus itself. Lots of people also used Squid Game as costume inspiration, and there was no shortage of creepy clowns, either. See pictures from the whole night below. UPDATE: Find a second set of pictures HERE.