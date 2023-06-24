The 2023 NYC Drag March in pictures

Kicking off the last weekend of Pride Month in NYC, the Drag March returned for its 2023 edition on Friday night (6/23). Starting in Tompkins Square Park and making its way through the East Village to Stonewall Inn, hundreds participated in the annual protest event, dressed in an array of fabulous, glittery outfits, makeup, and shoes. Some carried signs blasting the ongoing legislative attacks on drag happening across the country. Check out pictures below.

Still to come this weekend are the Dyke March on Saturday (6/24), the big Pride March on Sunday (6/25), and the Queer Liberation March, also on Sunday.