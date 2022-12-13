The 2023 SF Sketchfest lineup is amazing

San Francisco comedy festival SF Sketchfest celebrates its 20th anniversary with its 2023 edition, which happens January 20-February 5 at venues all over the city. It long ago moved beyond the confines of sketch comedy and the massive, amazing 2023 lineup includes stand-up, improv, podcasts, movie screenings, tributes, Q&As, retrospectives and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Here are just some of the highlights:

There are tributes to Cheech & Chong, Laraine Newman, David Alan Grier and Elliot Gould, and anniversary celebrations of A Mighty Wind, Perfect Strangers, and Viva Variety and the "6 Year Anniversary of the 10 Year Anniversary of the Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival."

There's also a roast of Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell, "Ilana Glazer Presents: Alison Leiby: Oh God, A Show About Abortion," and SF Sketchfest editions of the UCB's ASSSSCAT, Asian AF, The Black Verison, Judge John Hodgman, Stuff You Should Know, Paul F Tompkins' Varietopia, “FUTURAMA VS. COVID-3019!," Tinder Live, and "Riffapalooza" with former Mystery Science Theater 3000 castmembers Bill Corbett, Frank Conniff, Kevin Murphy, Mary Jo Pehl, Jonah Ray and J. Elvis Weinstein.

On the music front, Fred Armisen will host "Comedy for Bass Players But Everyone is Welcome" (with a different bass player each night); "Jonathan Coulton, Paul & Storm & Friends" features Jean Grae and Puddles Pity Party; and Ken Marino & David Wain's Middle Aged Dad Jam Session (featuring most of the other members of The State).

The Red Room Orchestra are hosting two special shows: The Music of Twin Peaks with tributes to Angelo Badalamenti and Julee Cruise with Ray Wise, Michael Horse, Chrystabell, Petra Haden, Toby Dammit, Karina Denike, Dina Maccabee, Allyson Baker, Marc Capelle, John Hofer, John Schott, Ben Goldberg, and more; and The Music of Repo Man with writer/director Alex Cox, Tito Larriva (The Plugz), Zander Schloss (Circle Jerks), Pete Straus (The Dwarves), Toby Dammit, Kevin McDonald (The Kids in the Hall), Petra Haden, Chuck Prophet, Eugene Robinson, Dave Hill, Jonah Ray, Dina Maccabee, Allyson Baker, and Marc Capelle.

Among the podcasts that will do live tapings: Dead Eyes with Connor Ratliff, Doug Loves Movies, Yo Is This Racist?, Off Book: The Improvised Musical, Improv4Humans, Talking Simpsons, and The George Lucas Talkshow.

There's also standup from Maria Bamford, Todd Barry, Janeane Gaofalo, Joel Kim Booster, Michael Winslow, James Adomian, and much much more.

Check out the full SF Sketchfest 2023 lineup, schedule and more details at their website.