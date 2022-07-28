The Abruptors announce new album ‘Noticeably Cheerless,’ share “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards”

Buffalo ska band The Abruptors have announced a new album for Asian Man Records, Noticeably Cheerless. Release date and most info is still TBA, but they did just share its lead single, "Best Wishes, Warmest Regards," which features guest guitar by Dan Potthast (MU330, Bruce Lee Band) and a video directed by Chris Graue. It's a catchy mid-tempo ska song with some garage rock swagger that should appeal to fans of 2 Tone and The Clash or newer bands like Catbite and Bad Operation. Check it out below.