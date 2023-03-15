The Acacia Strain announce 2nd new LP ft. Full of Hell & Primitive Man members (exclusive vinyl)

When metalcore/deathcore vets The Acacia Strain announced their new album Step Into the Light, vocalist Vincent Bennett said, "As soon as you think you know what you're getting, we try to surprise you. Hold your breath for a bit — we might just surprise you again." And lo and behold, they have surprised us again! They've just revealed that the same day Step Into the Light comes out, they'll also released a second new album, Failure Will Follow. It's got three tracks, and it features guest appearances from Dylan Walker of Full of Hell and Ethan McCarthy of Primitive Man, both of whom are on tour with TAS as we speak. iRiS.exe appears on the album as well. The first taste is a 57-second preview of the Ethan McCarthy collab "Basin of Vows," and you can hear that below.

Both drop May 12 via Rise, and we've got exclusive vinyl variants of both. You can get Step Into the Light on pearlescent copper swirl vinyl and Failure Will Follow on banana swirl, limited to 400 each, plus we've got a bundle with both albums on limited-to-100 gold metallic swirl vinyl. Pre-order yours while they last! Check out mock-ups of all the variants below.

Failure Will Follow Tracklist

"pillar of salt" (feat. Dylan walker + iRiS.exe)

"bog walker"

"basin of vows" (feat. ethan mccarthy)

The Acacia Strain / Fit For An Autopsy / Primitive Man / Full of Hell -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/15 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

3/17 — Seattle, WA — El Corazon

3/18 — Portland, OR — Hawthorne Theater

3/19 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades

3/20 — Santa Ana, CA — The Observatory

3/21 — Los Angeles, CA — 1720

3/22 — Mesa, AZ — Nile Theater

3/24 — Dallas, TX — Amplified Live

3/25 — Austin, TX — Come and Take It Live

3/26 — Houston, TX — Warehouse Live

3/28 — Tampa, FL — The Orpheum

3/29 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade (Heaven)

3/30 — Greensboro, NC — Arizona Pete's

3/31 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage

4/1 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium

The Acacia Strain Release Shows w/ Escuela Grind, Vomit Forth & Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean

5/19 — Syracuse, NY — The Lost Horizon

5/20 — Albany, NY — Empire Underground

5/21 — Portland, ME — The Cavern