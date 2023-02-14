The Acacia Strain announce new LP ‘Step Into the Light’ (new song & exclusive swirl vinyl)

Metalcore/deathcore vets The Acacia Strain have announced a new album, Step Into the Light, due May 12 via Rise Records. It was produced by past collaborator Randy Leboeuf, and it features guest vocals from Chamber's Jacob Lilly (on "Chain") and Sunami's Josef Alfonso (on "Sinkhole"). It incudes their 2022 single "Untended Graves," as well as the just-released "Fresh Bones." The new track is a hardcore-laced death metal rager that reminds you that The Acacia Strain have been fusing these two genres long before it became a hot new trend, and they're still firing on all cylinders. Check out the visualizers for both below.

We've also got an exclusive "pearlescent copper swirl" vinyl variant of the new album, limited to just 400 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mock-up:

The Acacia Strain are also gearing up for a headlining tour with a very stacked support lineup: Fit For An Autopsy, Full of Hell, and Primitive Man. That tour begins in Brooklyn with a show on March 8 at Brooklyn Monarch. All dates are listed below. Right before the tour begins, Full of Hell and Primitive Man will put out a collaborative album.

Acacia Strain vocalist Vincent Bennett also contributed to our list of metal bands to watch in 2023, highlighting the Australian death metal band Volatile Ways.

Tracklist

"FLOURISHING"

"CALF'S BLOOD"

"CHAIN" (FEAT. JACOB LILLY)

"FRESH BONES"

"TEETH OF THE CURSED DOG"

"OPEN WOUND"

"SINKHOLE" (FEAT. JOSEF ALFONSO)

"IS THIS REALLY HAPPENING?"

"UNTENDED GRAVES"

"NONE OF US ASKED TO BE HERE"

The Acacia Strain / Fit For An Autopsy / Full of Hell / Primitive Man -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/8 — Brooklyn, NY — The Monarch

3/9 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts

3/10 — Columbus, OH — The King of Clubs

3/11 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrew's Hall

3/12 — Chicago, IL — Metro

3/14 — Denver, CO — The Gothic

3/15 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

3/17 — Seattle, WA — El Corazon

3/18 — Portland, OR — Hawthorne Theater

3/19 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades

3/20 — Santa Ana, CA — The Observatory

3/21 — Los Angeles, CA — 1720

3/22 — Mesa, AZ — Nile Theater

3/24 — Dallas, TX — Amplified Live

3/25 — Austin, TX — Come and Take It Live

3/26 — Houston, TX — Warehouse Live

3/28 — Tampa, FL — The Orpheum

3/29 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade (Heaven)

3/30 — Greensboro, NC — Arizona Pete's

3/31 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage

4/1 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium