The Acacia Strain playing full albums on tour w/ Harms Way, Kublai Khan, Dying Wish, Orthodox

Metalcore/deathcore/etc greats The Acacia Strain will hit the road for a tour that includes two-night stands in each city. They'll play their unique, atmospheric 2019 album It Comes In Waves in full plus select songs from 2020's Slow Decay on night one and their 2010 classic Wormwood in full on night two. Orthodox and Dying Wish will open all dates, and the first leg also has Kublai Khan while the second leg has Harm's Way. All dates are listed below.

The Acacia Strain are also playing that big outdoor Worcester show in August with The Ghost Inside, Every Time I Die, Currents, and Great American Ghost.

The Acacia Strain -- 2021 Tour Dates

with Kublai Khan

11/10 Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club (playing ICIW)

11/11 Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club (Wormwood)

11/13 Nashville, TN @ The End (ICIW)

11/14 Nashville, TN @ The End (Wormwood)

11/16 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar (ICIW)

11/17 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar (Wormwood)

11/19 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group (ICIW)

11/20 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group (Wormwood)

11/21 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Underground (ICIW)

11/22 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Underground (Wormwood)

11/23 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill (ICIW)

11/24 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill (Wormwood)

11/26 Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theatre (ICIW)

11/27 Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theatre (Wormwood)

11/28 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction (ICIW)

11/29 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction (Wormwood)

12/1 Denver, CO @ HQ (ICIW)

12/2 Denver, CO @ HQ (Wormwood)

12/3 Kansas City, MO @ The Rino (ICIW)

12/4 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck (Wormwood)

with Harm's Way:

12/5 St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall (ICIW)

12/6 St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall (Wormwood)

12/7 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen (ICIW)

12/8 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen (Wormwood)

12/10 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary (ICIW)

12/11 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary (Wormwood)

12/12 Cleveland, OH @ The Foundry (ICIW)

12/13 Cleveland, OH @ The Foundry (Wormwood)

all dates with Orthodox and Dying Wish

