The Acacia Strain touring w/ Sanguisugabogg, Year of the Knife & Bodybox, NYC w/ Terror

Metalcore/deathcore vets The Acacia Strain have been busy on the road this year, and they've just announced a new tour for late summer/early fall, with a stacked undercard featuring death metal freaks Sanguisugabogg, metallic hardcore titans Year of the Knife, and up-and-coming slammers Bodybox. The tour surrounds The Acacia Strain's appearance at Furnace Fest. And we guess The Acacia Strain are I Think You Should Leave fans, 'cause it's been dubbed the "You Can't Skip Lunch" tour, and comes with a tour poster featuring a bunch of hot dogs.

The tour hits Brooklyn on September 11 at Brooklyn Monarch, and that one's got hardcore lifers Terror instead of Sanguisugabogg. Tickets go on sale Friday (7/22) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

The Acacia Strain last released The Slow Decay in 2020. Terror put out Pain Into Power (including a song featuring Year of the Knife's Madison Watkins) this year, and we've still got copies of our exclusive royal blue & blue jay quad vinyl variant, which is limited to 300.

The Acacia Strain / Sanguisugabogg / Year of the Knife / Bodybox -- 2022 Tour Dates

9/9 — Philadelphia, PA — The Ukie Club+

9/10 — Danville, VA — Blue Ridge Rock Fest

9/11 — Brooklyn, NY — Monarch* (Featuring Terror)

9/13 — Chicago, IL — Subterranean

9/14 — Detroit, MI — Tangent Gallery

9/15 — Cincinnati, OH — Legends

9/16 — Knoxville, TN — The Concourse

9/17 — West Columbia, SC — New Brookland Tavern

9/18 — Jacksonville, FL — Underbelly

9/19 — Orlando, FL — Henao Center

9/20 — West Palm Beach, FL — Respectables

9/22 — Pensacola, FL — The Handlebar

9/23 — Birmingham, AL — Furnace Fest

9/24 — Spartanburg, SC — Ground Zero

9/25 — Jacksonville, FL — Hooligans

9/26 — Washington, DC — Union Stage

*No Sanguisugabogg

+No YOTK

