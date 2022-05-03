The Afghan Whigs announce new LP & fall tour (stream “The Getaway”)

The Afghan Whigs have announced a new album, How Do You Burn?, which is their first in five years and will be out September 9 via Royal Cream / BMG. Greg Dulli and the rest of the band recorded the album remotely during the pandemic, and it features the late Mark Lanegan on two tracks. Dulli notes that it was Mark who named the album.

How Do You Burn? includes "I'll Make You See God," which they released back in February, and they've just shared new single "The Getaway," a gorgeous, string-laden slow-burn. Watch the video, directed by Philip Harder & Patrick Pierson, below.

The band will be previewing tracks from the new album, and playing old favorites, on their spring tour this month, that includes a sold-out show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 25. They've also just announced fall dates, which includes another NYC show happening at Brooklyn Steel on September 15. All dates are listed below.

You can get tickets early for Brooklyn Steel with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, May 5 from 10 AM - 10 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets for all new dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 6 at 10 AM local time.

How Do You Burn? tracklist:

I’ll Make You See God

The Getaway

Catch A Colt

Jyja

Please, Baby, Please

A Line Of Shots

Domino and Jimmy

Take Me There

Concealer

In Flames

AFGHAN WHIGS - 2022 TOUR DATES

05/11 Fort Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

05/12 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

05/13 Orlando, FL The Social

05/14 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

05/15 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

05/17 Nashville, TN The Basement East

05/18 Louisville, KY Headliners Music Hall

05/20 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

05/21 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom

05/22 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

05/24 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre

05/25 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

06/01 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

06/17 Vitoria, ES Azkena Rock Festival

07/23 Brighton, UK Concorde 2

07/24 Suffolk, UK Latitude Festival

07/26 Frankfurt, Germany Batschkapp

07/28 Vienna, Austria Flex

07/29 Prague, Czech Republic Lucerna Music Bar

07/30 Berlin, Germany Metropol

08/01 Oslo, Norway Parkteatret Scene

08/02 Stockholm, Sweden Debaser

08/03 Copenhagen, Denmark Amager Bio

08/05 Hamburg, Germany Uebel & Gefährlich (Half House)

08/06 Nijmegen, Netherlands Roosje Live In Park @ Openluchttheater Goffert

08/08 Stuttgart, Germany Im Wizemann

08/09 Cologne, Germany Luxor

08/10 Lokeren, Belgium Lokersee Feesten

09/09 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café

09/10 Chicago, IL Metro

09/11 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

09/12 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

09/14 Washington, D.C. 9:30 Club

09/15 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

09/16 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

09/17 Boston, MA Paradise

09/20 Charlottesville, VA Jefferson Theatre

09/21 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle

09/22 Birmingham, AL Saturn

09/24 New Orleans, LA One Eyed Jacks

09/28 Austin, TX Mohawk

09/29 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

10/01 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

10/02 Salt Lake City, UT The Commonwealth Room

10/05 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

10/06 Seattle, WA The Showbox

10/08 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

10/11 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole

10/12 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theatre

10/22 Madrid, Spain Teatro Barceló

10/23 Barcelona, Spain Apolo 2

10/25 Milan, Italy Santeria

10/26 Rome, Italy Largo

10/28 Munich, Germany Freiheitshalle

10/29 Zurich, Switzerland Bogen F

10/30 Luxembourg Den Atelier

11/01 Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso

11/02 Antwerp, Belgium De Roma

11/04 Manchester, UK Cathedral

11/05 Glasgow, UK St. Lukes

11/06 London, UK KOKO