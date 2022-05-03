The Afghan Whigs announce new LP & fall tour (stream “The Getaway”)
The Afghan Whigs have announced a new album, How Do You Burn?, which is their first in five years and will be out September 9 via Royal Cream / BMG. Greg Dulli and the rest of the band recorded the album remotely during the pandemic, and it features the late Mark Lanegan on two tracks. Dulli notes that it was Mark who named the album.
How Do You Burn? includes "I'll Make You See God," which they released back in February, and they've just shared new single "The Getaway," a gorgeous, string-laden slow-burn. Watch the video, directed by Philip Harder & Patrick Pierson, below.
The band will be previewing tracks from the new album, and playing old favorites, on their spring tour this month, that includes a sold-out show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 25. They've also just announced fall dates, which includes another NYC show happening at Brooklyn Steel on September 15. All dates are listed below.
You can get tickets early for Brooklyn Steel with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, May 5 from 10 AM - 10 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets for all new dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 6 at 10 AM local time.
How Do You Burn? tracklist:
I’ll Make You See God
The Getaway
Catch A Colt
Jyja
Please, Baby, Please
A Line Of Shots
Domino and Jimmy
Take Me There
Concealer
In Flames
AFGHAN WHIGS - 2022 TOUR DATES
05/11 Fort Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
05/12 Tampa, FL The Orpheum
05/13 Orlando, FL The Social
05/14 Atlanta, GA Terminal West
05/15 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
05/17 Nashville, TN The Basement East
05/18 Louisville, KY Headliners Music Hall
05/20 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
05/21 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom
05/22 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue
05/24 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre
05/25 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg
06/01 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater
06/17 Vitoria, ES Azkena Rock Festival
07/23 Brighton, UK Concorde 2
07/24 Suffolk, UK Latitude Festival
07/26 Frankfurt, Germany Batschkapp
07/28 Vienna, Austria Flex
07/29 Prague, Czech Republic Lucerna Music Bar
07/30 Berlin, Germany Metropol
08/01 Oslo, Norway Parkteatret Scene
08/02 Stockholm, Sweden Debaser
08/03 Copenhagen, Denmark Amager Bio
08/05 Hamburg, Germany Uebel & Gefährlich (Half House)
08/06 Nijmegen, Netherlands Roosje Live In Park @ Openluchttheater Goffert
08/08 Stuttgart, Germany Im Wizemann
08/09 Cologne, Germany Luxor
08/10 Lokeren, Belgium Lokersee Feesten
09/09 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café
09/10 Chicago, IL Metro
09/11 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts
09/12 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall
09/14 Washington, D.C. 9:30 Club
09/15 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
09/16 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
09/17 Boston, MA Paradise
09/20 Charlottesville, VA Jefferson Theatre
09/21 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle
09/22 Birmingham, AL Saturn
09/24 New Orleans, LA One Eyed Jacks
09/28 Austin, TX Mohawk
09/29 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
10/01 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre
10/02 Salt Lake City, UT The Commonwealth Room
10/05 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
10/06 Seattle, WA The Showbox
10/08 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom
10/11 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole
10/12 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theatre
10/22 Madrid, Spain Teatro Barceló
10/23 Barcelona, Spain Apolo 2
10/25 Milan, Italy Santeria
10/26 Rome, Italy Largo
10/28 Munich, Germany Freiheitshalle
10/29 Zurich, Switzerland Bogen F
10/30 Luxembourg Den Atelier
11/01 Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso
11/02 Antwerp, Belgium De Roma
11/04 Manchester, UK Cathedral
11/05 Glasgow, UK St. Lukes
11/06 London, UK KOKO