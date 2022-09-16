The Afghan Whigs played Brooklyn Steel w/ Pink Mountaintops (pics, setlist)

With their terrific new album How Do You Burn? just a week old, The Afghan Whigs are out on the road, and hit NYC on Thursday night (9/15) for a show at Brooklyn Steel. Greg Dulli and the current lineup of the band seemed to be very happy to be playing shows again and were in great spirits the whole night, making for smoldering, energetic show. In addition to tracks from the new album like "Jyja," "A Line of Shots," and "I'll Make You See God," they played lots of classics ("Gentlemen," "Somethin' Hot," "My Enemy," "Into the Floor," "John the Baptist," "What Jail Is Like'), The Twilight Singers' "Teenage Wristband," Dulli solo cut "The Tide," and more.

They also did a few covers, including Bo Diddly's "Who Do You Love," "Heaven on Their Minds" from Jesus Christ Superstar, and they ended the show with a rendition of The Smiths' "There is a Light That Never Goes Out." That's from The Queen is Dead, but for what it's worth, they've been doing it on tour this year before Queen Elizabeth II died. Check out their Brooklyn Steel setlist below.

Joining them on this tour is Pink Mountaintops, the solo project of Black Mountain's Stephen McBean. Check out photos from the whole night by P Squared below.

SETLIST: The Afghan Whigs @ Brooklyn Steel 9/15/2022

Jyja

I'll Make You See God

Matamoros

Light as a Feather

Oriole

Toy Automatic

Gentlemen

What Jail Is Like

Who Do You Love? (Bo Diddley)

Fountain and Fairfax

Algiers

The Tide (Greg Dulli song)

Teenage Wristband (The Twilight Singers)

Heaven on Their Minds (Andrew Lloyd Webber)

Somethin' Hot

Please, Baby, Please

The Getaway

Demon In Profile

A Line of Shots

John the Baptist

Summer's Kiss

My Enemy

Into the Floor

There Is a Light That Never Goes Out (The Smiths)