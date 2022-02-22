The Afghan Whigs release first new song in 5 years, announce tour (BV presale for NYC show)
The Afghan Whigs haven't released a new album since 2017's In Spades, and since then frontman Greg Dulli put out his debut solo album and did some other stuff on the side, but the Afghan Whigs are back. They've just released "I'll Make You See God," their first single in five years, and it rips. No word yet on a new album, but it looks like things are definitely stirring so hopefully we'll hear more soon. Watch the lyric video for "I'll Make You See God" below.
Meanwhile, The Afghan Whigs have announced U.S. tour dates happening in May. Things kick off in Fort Lauderdale on 5/11 and include stops in Carrboro, Nashville, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show happens at Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 25 and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, February 24 from 10 AM - 10 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password.
If you miss out on our presale, tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM local time.
THE AFGHAN WHIGS - 2022 TOUR DATES
05/11 Fort Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
05/12 Tampa, FL The Orpheum
05/13 Orlando, FL The Social
05/14 Atlanta, GA Terminal West
05/15 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
05/17 Nashville, TN The Basement East
05/18 Louisville, KY Headliners Music Hall
05/20 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
05/21 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom
05/22 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue
05/24 Pittsburgh, PA Mr Smalls Theatre
05/25 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg