The Afghan Whigs release first new song in 5 years, announce tour (BV presale for NYC show)

The Afghan Whigs haven't released a new album since 2017's In Spades, and since then frontman Greg Dulli put out his debut solo album and did some other stuff on the side, but the Afghan Whigs are back. They've just released "I'll Make You See God," their first single in five years, and it rips. No word yet on a new album, but it looks like things are definitely stirring so hopefully we'll hear more soon. Watch the lyric video for "I'll Make You See God" below.

Meanwhile, The Afghan Whigs have announced U.S. tour dates happening in May. Things kick off in Fort Lauderdale on 5/11 and include stops in Carrboro, Nashville, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens at Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 25 and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, February 24 from 10 AM - 10 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM local time.

THE AFGHAN WHIGS - 2022 TOUR DATES

05/11 Fort Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

05/12 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

05/13 Orlando, FL The Social

05/14 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

05/15 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

05/17 Nashville, TN The Basement East

05/18 Louisville, KY Headliners Music Hall

05/20 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

05/21 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom

05/22 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

05/24 Pittsburgh, PA Mr Smalls Theatre

05/25 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg