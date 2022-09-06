The Afghan Whigs share “A Line of Shots” from new LP ‘How Do You Burn?’ (out this week)

The Afghan Whigs' new album How Do You Burn? is out this Friday, and just ahead of that they've shared the video for "A Line of Shots." Directed by Patrick Pierson, it sets the widescreen, anthemic song to a roller disco setting, complete with some cool choreography. Watch that below.

You can pick up How Do You Burn?, which features the late Mark Lanegan, on vinyl in the BV shop.

The band will start their Wish You Were Near tour with Pink Mountaintops this Friday in Minneapolis, and hit NYC at Brooklyn Steel on September 15. All dates are listed below.

AFHGAN-WHIGS-WISH-YOU-WERE-NEAR loading...

Fri, SEP 9 - Fine Line Music Cafe - Minneapolis, MN

Sat, SEP 10 - Metro Chicago - Chicago, IL

Sun, SEP 11 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

Mon, SEP 12 - Saint Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

Wed, SEP 14 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

Thu, SEP 15 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

Fri, SEP 16 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

Sat, SEP 17 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

Tue, SEP 20 - Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA

Wed, SEP 21 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

Thu, SEP 22 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL

Sat, SEP 24 - One Eyed Jacks - New Orleans, LA

Wed, SEP 28 - Mohawk Austin - Austin, TX

Thu, SEP 29 - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall - Dallas, TX

Sat, OCT 1 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

Sun, OCT 2 - The Commonwealth Room - Salt Lake City, UT

Wed, OCT 5 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

Thu, OCT 6 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

Sat, OCT 8 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

Tue, OCT 11 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ

Wed, OCT 12 - The Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

Wed, OCT 19 - Barby Club - Tel Aviv, Israel

Thu, OCT 20 - Indingev Festival 2022 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Check exact set time on website closer to event.

Sat, OCT 22 - Barceló Theatre - Madrid, Spain

Sun, OCT 23 - Sala Apolo - Barcelona, Spain

Tue, OCT 25 - Santeria Toscana 31 - Milano, Italy

Wed, OCT 26 - Largo Venue - Roma, Italy

Fri, OCT 28 - Freiheitshalle - München, Germany

Sat, OCT 29 - Bogen F - Zurich, Switzerland

Sun, OCT 30 - den Atelier - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

Tue, NOV 1 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Wed, NOV 2 - De Roma - Antwerp, Belgium

Fri, NOV 4 - Manchester Cathedral - Manchester, United Kingdom

Sat, NOV 5 - Saint Luke's - Glasgow, United Kingdom

Sun, NOV 6 - KOKO Electronic - London, United Kingdom