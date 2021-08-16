The Aggrolites’ classic s/t LP now available on yellow vinyl (exclusively in our stores)

LA "dirty reggae" vets The Aggrolites' 2006 breakthrough self-titled album (and first for Tim Armstrong's Hellcat Records) was out of print on vinyl for years before Pirates Press gave it a long-awaited reissue. We've teamed up with the label on a limited yellow variant, available exclusively in our stores. Get yours now while they last, and we've got a couple other Aggrolites records available at the moment too.

Pirates Press Records' description reads:

After exploding onto the scene and turning just about every head in the reggae and ska world with their debut LP "Dirty Reggae", this upstart group of hooligans set their sights on bigger stages, and new opportunities.

With those leagues of new fans and burgeoning aspirations came lasting friendships and partnerships with Tim Armstrong and others in the Rancid/Hellcat/Epitaph family. They saw, heard and quickly dove in, supporting in the potential of this truly unique group any way possible.

This, their self-titled LP debut on Hellcat Records (originally released in 2006) really became the fuel in the tank sending this band across the globe and back, bringing their ‘dirty reggae’ to the masses.

Shockingly, the vinyl has been out of print for far too long - and being a key piece of the band's history, and a staple for many of us Pirates, we absolutely couldn’t let that persist.

With huge thanks to Epitaph/Hellcat and everyone who has made this record what it is to so many millions of people, the Pirates are unbelievably proud to bring you this repress - a true gem, in all its brilliance!