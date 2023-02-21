The Album Leaf announce spring US tour

The Album Leaf, aka veteran post-rock/ambient musician Jimmy LaValle, announced his first proper album in seven years, Future Falling, earlier this month, and now he's announced a tour supporting it. The US dates begin on May 13 in San Diego and wrap up in Los Angeles on June 9, stopping in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Chicago, NYC, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn Made on June 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 9 AM local time.

The Album Leaf 2023 tour loading...

THE ALBUM LEAF: 2023 TOUR

Sat May 13 San Diego, CA Casbah

Tue May 16 Seattle, WA Madame Lou's

Wed May 17 Portland, OR Mission Theatre

Fri May 19 San Jose, CA The Ritz

Sat May 20 San Francisco, CA The Independent

Thu Jun 01 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

Fri Jun 02 Boston, MA Arts At The Armory

Sat Jun 03 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Made

Fri Jun 09 Los Angeles, CA The Lodge Room