The Album Leaf announce spring US tour
The Album Leaf, aka veteran post-rock/ambient musician Jimmy LaValle, announced his first proper album in seven years, Future Falling, earlier this month, and now he's announced a tour supporting it. The US dates begin on May 13 in San Diego and wrap up in Los Angeles on June 9, stopping in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Chicago, NYC, and more. See all dates below.
The NYC show is at Brooklyn Made on June 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 9 AM local time.
THE ALBUM LEAF: 2023 TOUR
Sat May 13 San Diego, CA Casbah
Tue May 16 Seattle, WA Madame Lou's
Wed May 17 Portland, OR Mission Theatre
Fri May 19 San Jose, CA The Ritz
Sat May 20 San Francisco, CA The Independent
Thu Jun 01 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall
Fri Jun 02 Boston, MA Arts At The Armory
Sat Jun 03 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Made
Fri Jun 09 Los Angeles, CA The Lodge Room