The Album Leaf reimagined 2nd LP w/ James McAlister & others; hear “Vermillion (JMJL Rework)”

Ambient/post-rock vet The Album Leaf, aka Jimmy LaValle, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his sophomore LP, 2001's One Day I'll Be On Time, the album that inspired Sigur Ros to take him on tour as support, launching his career in earnest. He worked with James McAlister (solo artist and longtime collaborator of Sufjan Stevens and Aaron Dessner) and members of his live band to reimagine the album, and the result, One Day XX, is due out September 17. "My first thought was, 'oh this song is on guitar, let's do it on the synth, or this song is on the Rhodes, let's do it on something else,' but more than that, I wanted to give these songs a new sense of space and depth, to see how far we could go and wide we could get," LaValle says.

He's shared the first single, "Vermillion (JMJL Rework)," which he collaborated with David LeBleu (drums), Brad Lee (bass, trumpet), and Matt Resovich (violin) on. "Vermillion is a staple song in all of my shows," LaValle says. "For the rework, I wanted to capture what it's become after playing it live for so many years (20) it has become a whole different beast from when I first recorded it. I'd always wanted to feature Matt Resovich's violin work, but also wanted to capture the sound of the full band's performance. Dave LeBleu tracked his drums remotely in Gainesville, Brad Lee tracked bass in (San Diego) I tracked my Rhodes Piano at my studio in Los Angeles, and Matt Resovich (Joshua Tree) did the same for his Violin. James and I took these tracks to build a new version with new life for this rework." Stream it below.