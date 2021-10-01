The Alchemist releasing new EP ft. Vince Staples, MAVI, MIKE, Danny Brown & more (stream a track)

It's been another great, busy year for The Alchemist, who entirely produced the new Boldy James and Armand Hammer albums, and who released his own great new EP This Thing Of Ours (ft. Earl Sweatshirt, Navy Blue, Boldy James, Maxo, Pink Siifu, and Sideshow). Now, he's gearing up to release This Thing of Ours Vol. 2 on October 8, and this one features Vince Staples, MAVI, MIKE, ZeeloperZ, and Bruiser Brigade (aka Danny Brown, JUS, Fat Ray, and Bruiser Wolf).

First single "Miracle Baby" ft. MAVI is out now, and MAVI's stream-of-consciousness style sounds great over Alchemist's airy, soul-infused production. Listen and watch the Daniel Reagan-directed video below.

Meanwhile, Alchemist recently spoke to Anthony Fantano about the collaborative album that he and Earl Sweatshirt secretly uploaded to YouTube earlier this year under a fake name. "I haven’t heard anything about it, man," Alc said. "It’s still just floating in the matrix… I can’t even really say anything about it. I’ve been sworn to just leave it alone. It was just one day of madness."

Earl and Alchemist also played a show together at The Novo in LA last night (9/30), where -- according to attendees on social media -- they played at least one unreleased song and brought out Boldy James, Domo Genesis, ZeeloperZ, and Navy Blue. Watch some videos from that show below.

This Thing Of Ours Vol. 2 Tracklist

1. Miracle Baby ft. MAVI

2. Lossless ft. MIKE

3. Flying Spirit ft. Bruiser Brigade (Danny Brown, JUS, Fat Ray & Bruiser Wolf)

4. Wildstyle ft. ZeeloperZ

5. 6 Five Hearbearts ft. Vince Staples

6. Miracle Baby (instrumental)

7. Lossless (instrumental)

8. Flying Spirit (instrumental)

9. Wildstyle (instrumental)

10. 5 Five Heartbeats (instrumental)