The All-American Rejects tap NFG, Get Up Kids, Starting Line & Motion City Soundtrack for first tour in 10 years

The All-American Rejects have been in the midst of a comeback, having recently played When We Were Young and some other shows, and now they've announced their first tour in 10 years. Dubbed the 'Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour,' it features support from some of their old peers and influences--New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids--varying by date. The band's punny announcement reads:

We’ve been trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the last few years. We finally realized after playing When We Were Young that the world was ready to pull out of their “guilty pleasure chest” and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth. When New Found Glory, The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack and The Get Up Kids signed on, the feeling was ‘This is a celebration of summers gone by.’ It’s time to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up. First we got you to “Swing Swing,” then we became your “Dirty Little Secret,” and you thought “It Would End Tonight” so we could “Move Along,” then we “Gave You Hell” for denying the fact that we’re the band you listened to your entire lives, whether you liked it or not.

The NYC-area gets a stop on August 15 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ and that one's with NFG and The Get Up Kids. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 AM local time with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, and The Starting Line all featured in 2002's 10 most unavoidable pop punk hits, ranked from worst to best. Motion City Soundtrack's debut album I Am The Movie turns 20 this year and you can read about that in our list of classic emo albums from 2003. The Get Up Kids wrapped up a tour last year of Four Minute Mile in full for its 25th anniversary, and you can read our review of that from Riot Fest.

The All-American Rejects -- 2023 Tour Dates

Fri Jun 16 - Kansas City, KS – Phase Fest

Fri Aug 11 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Sat Aug 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater^

Mon Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre*

Tue Aug 15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center^

Thu Aug 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann^

Fri Aug 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

Sat Aug 19 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

Mon Aug 21 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater*

Tue Aug 22 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill*

Thu Aug 24 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Fri Aug 25 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium*

Sun Aug 27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory*

Fri Sep 22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium!

Sat Sep 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair Amphitheater!

Mon Sep 25 – Spokane, WA – Northern Quest Amphitheater!

Tue Sep 26 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre!

Wed Sep 27 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater!

Fri Sep 29 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre!

Sat Sep 30 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre!

Mon Oct 02 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Theater!

Tue Oct 03 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater!

Fri Oct 06 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park!

Sat Oct 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre!

Sun Oct 08 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater!

Tue Oct 10 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP!

Thu Oct 12 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall!

Sat Oct 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre!

* = With Support From New Found Glory, The Starting Line, The Get Up Kids

^ = With Support From New Found Glory, The Get Up Kids

! = With Support From New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, The Get Up Kids