‘The Always Sunny’ podcast announces live tapings in NYC (Radio City) and Philly

The Always Sunny Podcast has been going for two years now, featuring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creators/stars Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Rob McElhenney, along with writer Megan Ganz, going through the FX series episode by episode. You can listen to the latest episode below. The gang have announced a couple live tapings: Philly's TD Pavillion on September 23 and NYC's Radio City Music Hall on October 12.

Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 AM, with presales starting Wednesday, June 14 at 10 AM (use code SUNNY).

Meanwhile, the show just returned for its 16th season and you can watch the trailer below.