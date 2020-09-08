The Animals’ Eric Burdon responds to Trump’s use of “House of the Rising Sun”

Donald Trump's use of rock and pop songs on the campaign trail has been a continued point of contention for the artists who wrote and recorded the songs, many of whom are not Trump supporters. Trump visited Wilmington, NC last week and upon Air Force One's touchdown, The Animals’ classic “House of the Rising Sun” played out over the speakers.

It's not the first time Trump has used the song, and Animals frontman Eric Burdon took to social media, with both good humor and pointed words, to comment and to point out some ironies. "Even though nobody asked my permission, I wasn’t surprised to learn that #Trump #864511320 used #HouseoftheRisingSun for his rally the other day...A tale of sin and misery set in a brothel suits him so perfectly! Far more appropriate for this time in our history might be #WeGottaGetOutofThisPlace."

He added, "This is my answer #vote #saveourdemocracy #bidenharris2020."

The 2020 RNC used Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" without permission (twice) and The Village People's "YMCA," and Neil Young is suing for Trump's use of "Rockin' in the Free World."

